Decades In The Making: Amherstburg Council Approves Heritage Conservation District

After nearly five decades of discussion and two previous attempts, the Town of Amherstburg officially designated its first Heritage Conservation District Tuesday evening.

The district encompasses key areas of Amherstburg’s historic core, including portions of the downtown and waterfront, known for their concentration of heritage buildings, historic streetscapes, and deep-rooted community significance.

The approval directly aligns with Council’s Community Strategic Plan goal of “preserving our past, while forging our future.” By setting clear guidelines for conservation and compatible development, the HCD will help protect the town’s built heritage and encourage sensitive restoration.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Mayor Michael Prue. “After 46 years and two previous attempts, Council is proud to finally see this vision realized. The Heritage Conservation District will ensure Amherstburg’s unique character and stories are preserved, even as we plan for future growth.”

The process to establish the district has been extensive, involving background studies, community workshops, and public consultations with residents and stakeholders.

For more information on the Heritage Conservation District and what it means for property owners and the community, visit: www.talktheburg.ca/heritage.