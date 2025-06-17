Death Investigation In Leamington

A death in Leamington is under investigation.

OPP say around 9:00am Tuesday, they responded to an assist call where a deceased person was discovered in the 100 block of Erie Street South in the Municipality of Leamington.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Essex County OPP is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.