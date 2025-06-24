Dangerous Driver Arrested After Speeding Through Traffic Control Points During Ford Fireworks

Windsor Police arrested a motorist for dangerous driving after he was seen speeding through traffic control points and narrowly missed hitting pedestrians during last night’s Ford Fireworks celebration.

Police say that around 11:00pm, officers observed a black Dodge Grand Caravan driving erratically and violating multiple traffic laws in the downtown core. The vehicle ignored traffic barriers, ran red lights, and drove onto sidewalks, passing dangerously close to several bystanders.

The vehicle was first spotted near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue, where it ran a red light and sped off. Officers tracked it as it continued through restricted zones, drove the wrong direction on a one-way street, and eventually stopped in front of the Windsor Police Service’s headquarters on Goyeau Street.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Responding units quickly surrounded the vehicle. Upon exiting, the suspect screamed incoherently and resisted arrest. Officers were able to take the individual into custody without injuries.

A 33-year-old male faces a charge of operation of a conveyance dangerous to the public.

No one was physically injured during the incident.