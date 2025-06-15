Count Her In Sports Hosts Summer Celebration At Pelee Island Winery

Count Her In Sports is holding its Annual Summer Celebration on Saturday, June 21st, 2025, at Pelee Island Winery.

This fun-filled afternoon and evening are open to all ages and promise a vibrant mix of entertainment, inspiration, and community connection—all in support of helping more girls stay in sports and believe in their potential.

Event highlights include live music, keynote by danielle campo, paralympic gold medalist and inspirational speaker, delicious dinner from licence to sear (included in ticket price), craft cocktails & mocktails by hitched spirit wagon, games & activities for kids, photobooth local awards celebrating female athletes, teams & coaches and a huge door prize draw — including a sports weekend getaway of your choice.

“Girls belong in every arena — from the soccer field to the boardroom,” says Kara Murray, Founder of Count Her In Sports. “This event is about raising the funds, awareness, and collective energy needed to keep girls in the game and dreaming big.”

The event runs from rom 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Tickets available now. Visit www.countherinsports.com/our-mission and click “Buy Tickets” to secure your spot.