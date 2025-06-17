Windsor-Essex

Construction To Close Riverside Drive Until October

Tuesday June 17th, 2025, 3:34pm

Riverside Drive East will be closed between Pillette Road and Jefferson Avenue for gas main replacement.

The work will  take place from 7:00am to 7:00pm until October 2025.

Local traffic only during work hours, but regular access is permitted in the evening and on weekends.

