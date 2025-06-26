City Proactive Tree Maintenance Program Making Progress



The City of Windsor continued to work on its proactive tree maintenance program. With approximately 70,000 street trees across the city, the Forestry and Natural Areas team, led by City Forester and Manager Dr. Yemi Adeyeye, is working diligently to ensure the long-term health and safety of Windsor’s tree canopy.

“To keep trees in good condition and reduce the risk of falling limbs, we’ve created a preventative tree maintenance program,” says Dr. Adeyeye. “Under this program, we have a seven-year trimming cycle that means we’re proactively trimming back about 10 thousand trees each year.”

In addition to City crews, four certified tree care contractors are engaged to carry out this work. All adhere to rigorous arboriculture (tree care) standards. These standards include removing deadwood, crossing limbs (up to four inches in diameter, which may be exceeded when necessary to improve tree shape or meet clearance requirements), and promoting healthy branching structure in each tree’s canopy.

Specific clearance guidelines are also followed over roads, sidewalks, driveways, and homes, as follows:

