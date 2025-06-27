City Pools Open Saturday

The summer heat makes a return this weakened, just in time for all City of Windsor outdoor pools to open.

Starting Saturday, June 28th, 2025 Atkinson Pool, Central Pool, Lanspeary Pool, Mic Mac Pool, Remington Booster Pool and Riverside Centennial Pool will be open for afternoon swims with evening swims at select locations each evening.

Find the pool locations and full schedule here.