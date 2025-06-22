NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Chrysler Celebrates 100 Years Of Operations In Canada Sunday

Sunday June 22nd, 2025, 4:47pm

City News
0
0

Handout photos

Chrysler held its 100 Years of Operations in Canada Family Day event Sunday for Windsor-area employees, retirees and their families at the Windsor Assembly Plant as a celebration of employee dedication and commitment to building world-class vehicles for over a century.
With an estimated 8,000 people in attendance, highlights of the event included a Cars & Coffee car show which included nearly 200 brand and vintage vehicle displays, high performance thrill rides from Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge, interactive displays such as testing hockey skills in the Dodge Caravan Kids Fan Zone, a local vendors market, signing of a commemorative mural, music and entertainment.

default

default

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message