Chrysler Celebrates 100 Years Of Operations In Canada Sunday

Chrysler held its 100 Years of Operations in Canada Family Day event Sunday for Windsor-area employees, retirees and their families at the Windsor Assembly Plant as a celebration of employee dedication and commitment to building world-class vehicles for over a century.

With an estimated 8,000 people in attendance, highlights of the event included a Cars & Coffee car show which included nearly 200 brand and vintage vehicle displays, high performance thrill rides from Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge, interactive displays such as testing hockey skills in the Dodge Caravan Kids Fan Zone, a local vendors market, signing of a commemorative mural, music and entertainment.