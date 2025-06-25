Catholic Board Approves Balanced Budget

Trustees at the Catholic School Board have approved a balanced $348M budget.

“We were very pleased to see that the budget is balanced,” said Board Chair Lisa Soulliere. “Credit goes to our administration, which has done some excellent work on creating a plan for

the next school year that is fiscally responsible, but still remains focused on supporting those students who need it most.”

The board’s total estimated expenses for the 2025-26 fiscal year are $348.6M, compared to $322.2M for 2024-25, an increase of $26.4M. Rather than relying on its accumulated surplus to

balance, the budget funds expenditures with in-year grant revenues, which increased this year by $28.7M.

The 2025-26 budget projects an accumulated surplus of $36.3M at year-end, $16.4M of which is forecasted to be unrestricted and available for use by the board.

The budget is based on enrollment projections of 22,925 pupils, an increase of 780 students from 2024-25 budget estimates.

Staffing is the largest expenditure for the board and comprises 80 percent of the budget. Total estimated expenditures for salaries and benefits are $279.1M compared to $254.0M for last

year. Classroom teacher increases of 60 full-time equivalent positions are due to increased enrolment, as well as additional staffing to support literacy programs.

The non-teaching category reflects an increase of 36 full-time equivalent positions, which are mainly Educational Assistants, school office administration, Principals and Vice-Principals, all of which were added to support increased enrolment. Additionally, Child and Youth Workers and Psychotherapists were added to support student needs.

The budget calls for expenses in special education of about $46M, or about $6.1M more than the $39.9M of funding the board receives for this category. Understanding that good mental health is foundational to achievement, the budget calls for mental health spending of $1.65M, or about $449K more than the board’s $1.2M allocation.

Faith development expenses are estimated at $1.27M in the 2025-26 budget and are covered through a combination of savings in other areas, and a reallocation of funding, as there is no direct funding source to support the costs.