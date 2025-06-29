Canada Day Celebrations Return To Woodslee

The Municipality of Lakeshore will host its annual Canada Day celebration at Millen Park and the Libro Community Centre.

Festivities kick off at 3:45pm, with a lively parade and opening ceremonies, followed by live music, engaging activities for all ages, local food vendors, and plenty of ways to connect with friends and neighbours. Don’t miss the spectacular fireworks show lighting up the night sky to close out the celebration.

“We’re excited to return to Woodslee and Millen Park for our annual Canada Day celebrations that will bring the fun and spirit of Lakeshore’s communities together,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

The location of Lakeshore’s Canada Day festivities rotates between the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, Lakeview Park, Millen Park, and Stoney Point Community Park. This year’s event was originally scheduled to take place at Stoney Point Community Park but was moved due to upcoming construction. The event will be hosted in Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches in 2026.