Caesars Windsor Cares Named Presenting Sponsor Of The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest

Caesars Windsor Cares has been named the presenting sponsor of 2025 Windsor-Essex Pride Fest. Caesars Windsor Cares has also made a contribution of $10,000.00 to their QConnect Plus Program.

The Qconnect Plus Program is bi-weekly social drop-in program for Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (2SLGBTQIA+) seniors in Windsor-Essex. The QConnect Plus Program provides an opportunity for 2SLGBTQIA+ seniors for meaningful social engagement and participation to increase connections and overcome social isolation by coming together and being their authentic selves in an inclusive, safe and accessible space.

According to Windsor-Essex Pride, many of the consequences of social isolation among 2SLGBTQIA+ seniors are common across older adults. In general, social isolation is associated with higher levels of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and suicidality. In addition, many studies have linked socially isolated older adults have a greater likelihood of a more sedentary lifestyle, homelessness, substance use, falls and hospitalization with this population.

“Sometimes we often take our sense of belonging for granted,” explains Wendi Nicholson, President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest. “Most people automatically have that sense of belonging simply by living their lives with their family and friends. But for those who are lonely or feel cut off from those things, that sense of belonging is gone and what’s left is a heightened sense of isolation. This program is aimed at making those who feel this way feel connected again”

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest takes place in August.