Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

BREAKING: Dog Shot By Police While Dealing With Person In Crisis

Thursday June 19th, 2025, 4:35pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are currently on scene in the 2800 block of Tecumseh Road West for an active investigation.

Police say that shortly after 2:00pm, officers responded to a report of a person in crisis. During the interaction between officers and individuals on the scene, a dog was fatally shot by police.

One person is now in police custody and remains an ongoing investigation.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message