BREAKING: Dog Shot By Police While Dealing With Person In Crisis
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 19th, 2025, 4:35pm
Windsor Police are currently on scene in the 2800 block of Tecumseh Road West for an active investigation.
Police say that shortly after 2:00pm, officers responded to a report of a person in crisis. During the interaction between officers and individuals on the scene, a dog was fatally shot by police.
One person is now in police custody and remains an ongoing investigation.
