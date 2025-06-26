Balloon Release Restrictions Now In Effect In Essex

The Town of Essex has introduced a new bylaw restricting the intentional release of helium balloons.

“When released into the air, balloons don’t just disappear. They drift across the landscape and often end up tangled in trees and powerlines, or even floating into our waterways. On Lake Erie alone, nearly one million balloons wash up on shorelines each year. That’s approximately two balloons for every kilometer of shoreline every single day,” the town said.

The consequences can be:

Balloons can cause power outages and fires when caught in power lines.

Wildlife often mistake balloon debris for food, leading to injury or death.

Latex balloons can take up to four years to decompose.

Balloon strings never break down, posing a long-term hazard to birds, turtles, and other animals.

To address these concerns, the Town of Essex has implemented a by-law to restrict the intentional release of helium-filled balloons. You can learn more here.