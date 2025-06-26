Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Balloon Release Restrictions Now In Effect In Essex

Thursday June 26th, 2025, 8:00am

Essex
0
0

The Town of Essex has introduced a new bylaw restricting the intentional release of helium balloons.

“When released into the air, balloons don’t just disappear. They drift across the landscape and often end up tangled in trees and powerlines, or even floating into our waterways. On Lake Erie alone, nearly one million balloons wash up on shorelines each year. That’s approximately two balloons for every kilometer of shoreline every single day,” the town said.

The consequences can be:

  • Balloons can cause power outages and fires when caught in power lines.
  • Wildlife often mistake balloon debris for food, leading to injury or death.
  • Latex balloons can take up to four years to decompose.
  • Balloon strings never break down, posing a long-term hazard to birds, turtles, and other animals.

To address these concerns, the Town of Essex has implemented a by-law to restrict the intentional release of helium-filled balloons. You can learn more here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message