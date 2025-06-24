Artificial Turf Soccer Field Coming To McHugh Park

A FIFA-quality artificial turf soccer field is coming to McHugh Park in East Windsor.

The Ontario government is investing $1,000,000 towards the park as part of the province’s $200 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund (CSRIF), a province-wide initiative that helps communities revitalize local facilities, grow the economy, and promote active, healthy living across Ontario.

“The new FIFA-quality turf at McHugh Park is a big win for Windsor—giving our local athletes more opportunities to play, grow, and compete right here at home,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “I’m proud to see our government investing directly in our community, supporting active living, bringing people together, and helping Windsor thrive.”

The project will create Windsor’s first municipally owned turf soccer field and increase the city’s ability to potentially host high-level soccer tournaments and an extend playing season for athletes to train. The project is being further supported by the City of Windsor in partnership with the Essex County Soccer Association (ECSA) who made a $400,000 donation.