Arrest Of Theft Suspect Leads To Drug Seizure In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 13th, 2025, 8:09am
Windsor Police have seized a quantity of illegal drugs and a prohibited weapon from a 41-year-old man in connection with a theft investigation.
Police say that earlier this month, police began investigating the theft of a watch and learned that the suspect was trying to sell the stolen item through an online marketplace. Officers soon arranged a meeting with the suspect.
On June 10, 2025, police met the suspect in the 1400 block of Huron Church Road, where he was taken into custody without incident. During a search incident to the arrest, officers recovered 67.5 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine, a pocket-sized conducted energy weapon (commonly known as a taser), $1,790 in cash, and the stolen watch. The street value of the drugs is estimated at over $3,700.
The suspect is is charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)
- Unlawful possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Trafficking in property obtained by crime
- Failure to comply with a release order