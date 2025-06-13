Windsor-Essex

Arrest Of Theft Suspect Leads To Drug Seizure In Windsor

Friday June 13th, 2025, 8:09am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have seized a quantity of illegal drugs and a prohibited weapon from a 41-year-old man in connection with a theft investigation.

Police say that earlier this month, police began investigating the theft of a watch and learned that the suspect was trying to sell the stolen item through an online marketplace. Officers soon arranged a meeting with the suspect.

On June 10, 2025, police met the suspect in the 1400 block of Huron Church Road, where he was taken into custody without incident. During a search incident to the arrest, officers recovered 67.5 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine, a pocket-sized conducted energy weapon (commonly known as a taser), $1,790 in cash, and the stolen watch. The street value of the drugs is estimated at over $3,700.

The suspect is is charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)
  • Unlawful possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Trafficking in property obtained by crime
  • Failure to comply with a release order

