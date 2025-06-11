Windsor-Essex

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

Wednesday June 11th, 2025, 1:21pm

Crime & Police News
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a commercial armed robbery.

Police say that shortly before 1:00pm Tuesday a man had entered a store in the 400 block of University Avenue West, concealed several items, and tried to leave without paying. When confronted by a security guard, the suspect pointed a firearm at the employee, struck him in the face, and fled the scene.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, quickly identified the suspect, and arrested him a short time later at an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. An imitation firearm was seized as evidence.

Dacoda Lee Seguin has been charged with:

• Robbery with an offensive weapon
• Breach of probation
• Failure to comply with a release order

 

