Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a commercial armed robbery.

Police say that shortly before 1:00pm Tuesday a man had entered a store in the 400 block of University Avenue West, concealed several items, and tried to leave without paying. When confronted by a security guard, the suspect pointed a firearm at the employee, struck him in the face, and fled the scene.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, quickly identified the suspect, and arrested him a short time later at an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. An imitation firearm was seized as evidence.

Dacoda Lee Seguin has been charged with:

• Robbery with an offensive weapon

• Breach of probation

• Failure to comply with a release order