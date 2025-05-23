Zehrs And Transit Windsor Team Up For Stuff-A-Bus Campaign
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 23rd, 2025, 5:00pm
Zehrs and Transit Windsor are partnering again to host a series of Stuff-a-Bus campaigns in the lead-up to the annual Ford Fireworks event this year.
The second annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign will see a city bus accepting non-perishable food donations as well as clothing and cash donations in support of the Unemployed Help Centre.
Stuff-a-Bus dates and locations:
- St. Clair Beach Zehrs® (400 Manning Road) Saturday, May 24th, 2025
- LaSalle Zehrs® (5890 Malden Road) Saturday, May 31st, 2025
- Parkway Plaza Zehrs® (7201 Tecumseh Road) Saturday, June 7th, 2025
All three locations will accept donations from 1:00am to 2:00pm each day.
