Youth Arrested After Stabbing

Windsor Police has arrested a youth following a stabbing.

Police say that shortly before 10 :00pm on May 5th, 2025, they responded to a report of a stabbing near a residence in the 6300 block of Tecumseh Road East. Once on scene, officers located an adult female who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Through investigation, officers learned that a 16-year-old male had gone to the victim’s house to confront another youth over a previous issue. The argument soon turned into a physical altercation and the male suspect stabbed the youth’s mother several times with a knife.

A 15-year-old female was also stabbed in the left shoulder by the suspect. Both victims were treated by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested the following day in the Town of Essex by the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

The youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), has been charged with:

• Assault with a weapon causing bodily harm (x 2)

• Aggravated assault

• Assault causing bodily harm

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Failure to comply with a YCJA sentence (x 2)