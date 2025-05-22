Windsor’s Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament Returns

Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament returns on May 30th and 31st, 2025.

Organized by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) in partnership with the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), matches will unfold across three vibrant venues: the newly established Khan Courts at 671 Ouellette Avenue, College Boréal, and On the Beach Bar & Grill. Players of all skill levels are invited to participate in various divisions, including Pro Men and Women’s Doubles, Competitive Mixed 4’s, Corporate Mixed 6’s, and Recreational Mixed 6’s. Top teams will vie for impressive prizes, with the leading Mixed 4’s team earning an $800 reward.

“Windsor has always been a hub of community-driven events, and the Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament exemplifies that spirit. I’m looking forward to seeing our city come alive with the energy and camaraderie that this event promises,” said Councillor Renaldo Agostino.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the Good Greens Food Reclamation Program, addressing food insecurity in downtown Windsor.

For registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, visit beachbash.ca.