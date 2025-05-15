Windsor Police See Funding In Ontario Budget For A Helicopter

The Ontario Government released their budget Thursday afternoon, and there is money set aside for Windsor Police.

Ontario plans to invest $57 million for two new H‑135 helicopters to support the Niagara Regional Police Service and the Windsor Police Service with increased patrols, security and enforcement at key entry points at the U.S. border.

The other budget highlight for Windsor is that the province is permanently establishing a dedicated Major Auto Theft Prosecution Response Team to focus on crime hotspots across Ontario, such as Ottawa, Toronto, Brampton, Newmarket, Durham, London and Windsor. The team will provide legal advice and prosecutorial support to police services and help dismantle organized crime networks, holding offenders accountable and cracking down on carjackings and home invasions.