Windsor Police Holding Vessel Inspection And Safe Boating Clinic Sunday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 17th, 2025, 2:19pm
The Windsor police Marine Unit is hosting a Vessel Inspection & Safe Boating Clinic on Sunday at Lakeview Marina.
Inspections are free and will take place from 8:00am to 2:00pm.
A $17 launch fee per vessel still applies. No advanced signup is required.
