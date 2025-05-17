NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Windsor Police Holding Vessel Inspection And Safe Boating Clinic Sunday

Saturday May 17th, 2025, 2:19pm

City News
The Windsor police Marine Unit is hosting a Vessel Inspection & Safe Boating Clinic on Sunday at Lakeview Marina.

Inspections are free and will take place from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

A $17 launch fee per vessel still applies. No advanced signup is required.

