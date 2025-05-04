NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Is A 2025 Field Of Dreams Recipient

Sunday May 4th, 2025, 5:18pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is one of 15 projects across six provinces to receive funding to build, enhance, or refurbish community baseball diamonds through Field Of Dreams, made possible by TD.

Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, is spending $1.5 million this year on the community diamonds.

Windsors Cullen Field at Mic Mac Park was selected and details on the project will be announced soon by the city.

 

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message