Windsor Is A 2025 Field Of Dreams Recipient

The City of Windsor is one of 15 projects across six provinces to receive funding to build, enhance, or refurbish community baseball diamonds through Field Of Dreams, made possible by TD.

Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, is spending $1.5 million this year on the community diamonds.

Windsors Cullen Field at Mic Mac Park was selected and details on the project will be announced soon by the city.