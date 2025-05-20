Windsor Franchisee Recognized As One Of Canada’s Top 3 Fundraisers For McHappy Day 2025



Windsor’s local McDonald’s franchisee, Jason Trussell is one of the Top 3 fundraisers across Canada, raising over $224K in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Houses in Windsor and London

This year, Trussell and his team sold over 4,300 pairs of socks and raised over $5,500 in paper heart donations, contributing to raising this exceptional amount for the RMHC Houses in Windsor and London. He and his team also held other fundraising initiatives throughout the year in support of the RMHC Houses in Windsor and London, such as Big Red Shoe Run and Ronald’s House of Champions in partnership with fellow McDonald’s franchisee, Matt Tatomir.

“We are so grateful to everyone who stopped by on McHappy Day to show their support for the RMHC Houses in Windsor and London,” says Jason Trussell. “This total reflects the unwavering support of our restaurant teams and our community and will go a long way towards supporting families across our region.”