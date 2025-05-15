Windsor Airport To Offer Flights To Punta Cana

Air Transat, has announced flights from Windsor (YQG) to Punta Cana (PUJ).

Departures from Windsor to Punta Cana will be offered every Friday from December 19th, 2025, to April 10th, 2026.

These new route will offer travellers direct access to these popular sun destinations, as well as the simplicity of Transat’s signature all-inclusive packages.