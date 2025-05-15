NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Airport To Offer Flights To Punta Cana

Thursday May 15th, 2025, 8:30am

City News
0
0

Air Transat, has announced flights from Windsor (YQG) to Punta Cana (PUJ).

Departures from Windsor to Punta Cana will be offered every Friday from December 19th, 2025, to April 10th, 2026.

These new route will offer travellers direct access to these popular sun destinations, as well as the simplicity of Transat’s signature all-inclusive packages.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message