WIFF Under The Stars Free Outdoor Community Screenings Return

WIFF Under The Stars will return to Downtown Windsor for a weekend of free outdoor community screenings in June.

Hosted at a green space outside of the Windsor Aquatic Centre and Art Windsor Essex, WIFF will be screening a variety of family classics, blockbuster hits, and festival favourites.

See the full WIFF Under the Stars programming here.

The event will run from June 13th to 15th, 2025. A full schedule can be found here.