WIFF Under The Stars Free Outdoor Community Screenings Return
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 16th, 2025, 1:07pm
WIFF Under The Stars will return to Downtown Windsor for a weekend of free outdoor community screenings in June.
Hosted at a green space outside of the Windsor Aquatic Centre and Art Windsor Essex, WIFF will be screening a variety of family classics, blockbuster hits, and festival favourites.
See the full WIFF Under the Stars programming here.
The event will run from June 13th to 15th, 2025. A full schedule can be found here.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook