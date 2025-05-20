Wheel Of Fortune LIVE! 2025 Hits Caesars Windsor In October

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will be making a stop in The Colosseum for two shows on Thursday, October 9th..

Hosted by a celebrity guest host, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings the excitement of everyone’s favourite TV game show to life, giving fans the chance to solve puzzles and win prizes.

At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, audience members will be randomly selected to come up on stage to spin the famous Wheel and show their skill by calling consonants, buying vowels, and solving puzzles for an opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including vacations to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, or cash prizes up to $10,000.

Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.