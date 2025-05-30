Weekend Beach Report: All Beaches Open

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched the 2025 beach water quality testing program at 8 local beaches.

On Wednesday May 28th, 2025, beach water samples were taken by Public Health Inspectors from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee Northwest Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach, and the lab results are available below.

Water samples are sent to the public health lab in London, Ontario for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

This weekend all beaches are open.