Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Wednesday May 28th, 2025

Wednesday May 28th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Wednesday May 28th, 2025.

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Showers beginning in the morning. Wind east 30 km/h. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
