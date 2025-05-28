WEATHER: Wednesday May 28th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 28th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday May 28th, 2025.
Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Showers beginning in the morning. Wind east 30 km/h. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
