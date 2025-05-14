Things To Do In
WEATHER: Wednesday May 14th, 2025

Wednesday May 14th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday May 14th, 2025.

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

