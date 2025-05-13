Things To Do In
WEATHER: Tuesday May 13th, 2025

Tuesday May 13th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday May 13th, 2025.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
