WEATHER: Thursday May 8th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 8th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday May 8th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
