WEATHER: Thursday May 15th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 15th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday May 15th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
