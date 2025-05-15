Things To Do In
WEATHER: Thursday May 15th, 2025

Thursday May 15th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday May 15th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

