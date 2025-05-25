WEATHER: Sunday May 25th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 25th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday May 25th, 2025.
Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 this afternoon. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
