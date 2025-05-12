WEATHER: Monday May 12th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 12th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday May 12th, 2025.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 28.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook