WEATHER: Monday May 12th, 2025

Monday May 12th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Monday May 12th, 2025.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 28.

