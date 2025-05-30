Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Friday May 30th, 2025

Friday May 30th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday May 30th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 1 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
