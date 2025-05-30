WEATHER: Friday May 30th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 30th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday May 30th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 1 or low.
