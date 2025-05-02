WEATHER: Friday May 2nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 2nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday May 2nd, 2025.
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
