Watch For Huron Church Road Lane Restrictions And Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 23rd, 2025, 2:26pm
Huron Church Road will have northbound lane restrictions followed by a southbound closure between College Avenue and Wyandotte Street West for spray patching and road repairs.
- Northbound lane restrictions: 7:00am until 7:00pm Saturday, May 24th, and Sunday, May 25th, 2025
- Southbound lanes closed: Monday, May 26th, 2025
