Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For Huron Church Road Lane Restrictions And Closure

Friday May 23rd, 2025, 2:26pm

Construction
0
0

Huron Church Road will have northbound lane restrictions followed by a southbound closure between College Avenue and Wyandotte Street West for spray patching and road repairs.

  •  Northbound lane restrictions: 7:00am  until 7:00pm Saturday, May 24th, and Sunday, May 25th, 2025
  • Southbound lanes closed: Monday, May 26th, 2025

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message