Watch For Huron Church Road Intermittent Lane Closures

Monday May 5th, 2025, 4:51pm

Construction
0
0

Southbound Huron Church Road will have intermittent lane closures at Tecumseh Road West for streetlight maintenance.

The work will take place from 7:00am until midnight Tuesday, May 6th, 2025.

