Watch For Huron Church Road Intermittent Lane Closures
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 5th, 2025, 4:51pm
Southbound Huron Church Road will have intermittent lane closures at Tecumseh Road West for streetlight maintenance.
The work will take place from 7:00am until midnight Tuesday, May 6th, 2025.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook