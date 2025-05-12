Watch For E.C. Row Expressway Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 12th, 2025, 5:24pm
E.C. Row Expressway will have eastbound and westbound lane restrictions at Banwell Road for road repairs and shoulder work on Tuesday.
The work will take place from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook