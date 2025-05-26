NEWS >

Watch For E.C. Row Expressway Lane Reductions Tuesday

Monday May 26th, 2025, 1:46pm

City News
Some work on the expressway on Tuesday will see lane reductions between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

  • Westbound E.C. Row Expressway will have lane reductions from Lesperance Road to Banwell Road for shoulder grading.
  • Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway will have lane reductions from Central Avenue to Jefferson Boulevard for guard rail repairs.

