Watch For Bridge Repairs On The Ouellette Avenue Overpass

Monday May 5th, 2025, 2:06pm

Southbound Ouellette Avenue will be reduced to one lane from Tecumseh Road to Eugenie Avenue for bridge repair work starting on Tuesday May 6th.

The work will take place from 6:30am to 6:30pm until Tuesday, May 13th, 2025 (weather permitting).

