Warrant Issued For Man Accused Of Using Counterfeit Cash, Fleeing From Police

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old man who allegedly used counterfeit cash to make $700 in fraudulent purchases at local stores and then fled from police officers.

Police say that on May 11th, 2025, a male suspect entered a department store in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East and used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase multiple items. The following day, the same individual attempted to use counterfeit money to pay for merchandise at a business in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg. However, a store employee discovered the bills were fake and confronted the suspect, who fled to a nearby black Mercedes and left the scene.

Officers with the Windsor Police’s Amherstburg Detachment located the suspect’s vehicle a short time later. Upon seeing the police cruiser, the suspect accelerated rapidly and drove through a red traffic light in a highly populated area. Officers discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit investigated and identified the suspect as Jacob Jubinville. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, 160 lbs, with a medium build, wavy brown hair, a full beard, blue eyes, and multiple tattoos, including two on his face.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jubinville on the following charges:

Fraud under $5,000 (x 2)

Possession of counterfeit money (x 2)

Uttering counterfeit money (x 2)

Obtaining by false pretences under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to stop for police

Dangerous driving

Failure to comply with a release order (x 2)

Anyone with information on this investigation or Jubinville’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 51