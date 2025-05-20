Want To Join The RCMP?

The RCMP is holding a local recruiting event.

This presentation allows you to hear directly from RCMP recruiters about career opportunities. You will also learn about the recruitment process in detail, including the requirements, expectations for applying, and how to prepare for each stage.

It takes place on May 28th, 2025, at 6:00pm and runs 1 hour and 30 minutes at the RCMP Windsor Detachment at 6080 Riverside Drive East.

Registration information can be found on their website here.