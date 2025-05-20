Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Want To Join The RCMP?

Tuesday May 20th, 2025, 4:59pm

Jobs
0
0

The RCMP is holding a local recruiting event.

This presentation allows you to hear directly from RCMP recruiters about career opportunities. You will also learn about the recruitment process in detail, including the requirements, expectations for applying, and how to prepare for each stage.

It takes place on May 28th, 2025, at 6:00pm and runs 1 hour and 30 minutes at the RCMP Windsor Detachment at 6080 Riverside Drive East.

Registration information can be found on their website here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message