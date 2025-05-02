Three Suspects Facing Robbery Charges Arrested For Vehicle Theft

Windsor Police has charged two men and a youth in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle. The three suspects were released with conditions after being charged with the robbery of a puppy last month.

Police say that on April 27th, 2025, police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck in the 900 block of Thompson Blvd. Members of the Target Base Unit located the truck the following day in the 3600 block of Matchett Rd. and soon observed three suspects entering the vehicle.

When the officers attempted to arrest the trio, the driver reversed the truck into a parked vehicle and then drove over a curb and onto a grassy area, narrowly missing officers. In the interest of public safety, officers decided not to pursue the vehicle. The damaged truck was found unoccupied later that day in the 1300 block of Oak Street.

On April 30th, 2025, the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested a 15-year-old female near the intersection of Vaughan St. and Prince Rd. A short time later, officers located and arrested Drake Miller, 19, and Ethan Vachon, 21, outside a residence in the 3800 block of Vaughan Street.

Miller has been charged with the following:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to comply with a release order

Vachon has been charged with the following:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Breach of probation

In connection with an unrelated incident, Vachon has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, possession of a credit card obtained by crime, and fraud under $5,000.

The 15-year-old youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.