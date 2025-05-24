Windsor-Essex

The Richmond Popcorn Co. Opens This Week At Tecumseh Mall

Saturday May 24th, 2025, 1:25pm

Business
The Richmond Popcorn Co. opens their Tecumseh mall location this Thursday, May 29th.

Founded in 2022 by Niki & Dan Gemus in Amherstburg, their mission was simple: they wanted to build a better, stronger, thriving community through their handcrafted gourmet popcorn.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 10:00am.

Learn more about them online here.

