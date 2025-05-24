The Richmond Popcorn Co. Opens This Week At Tecumseh Mall

The Richmond Popcorn Co. opens their Tecumseh mall location this Thursday, May 29th.

Founded in 2022 by Niki & Dan Gemus in Amherstburg, their mission was simple: they wanted to build a better, stronger, thriving community through their handcrafted gourmet popcorn.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 10:00am.

Learn more about them online here.