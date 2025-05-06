NEWS >

The Beer Store Announces Local Closures

Tuesday May 6th, 2025, 6:16pm

File photo from 2012

The Beer Store has announced the closure of two local stores.

Effective close of business day July 6th, The Beer Store will close its location in downtown Windsor at 790 Goyeau Street and the west Windsor one at 1780 College Avenue.

“The Beer Store is modernizing operations to meet the needs of marketplace – this means making the difficult decision to close some stores. We know this will be disappointing to many customers and our valued employees,” said Ozzie Ahmed, Vice President of Retail, TBS. “We don’t make this decision lightly; it is part of our ongoing commitment to business sustainability and serving the needs of our customers.”

The downtown location is on the site of the former Sheldon’s Central Chrysler and opened in 2012 after relocating from Wyandotte Street East.  The College Avenue has been open for decades.

Along with the Windsor locations, nine other Ontario locations will also close in July, with four closing in June.

 

 

