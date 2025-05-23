Windsor-Essex

Temporary Facility Coming For Stoney Point Library

Friday May 23rd, 2025, 10:00am

Lakeshore
A temporary facility to house the Stoney Point library branch has been approved by Lakeshore council.

The rental of the mobile unit comes after air quality issues at the previous facility forced the branch to close earlier this year.

With construction coming up at Stoney Point Community Park, the new facility is planned to be relocated to the parking lot of the former Stoney Point Tavern, which was purchased by Lakeshore in 2023.The project is expected to take up to 4 to 6 weeks to complete.

“We know how important this facility is to community members, and we’ve prioritized the project to ensure they can access the library branch as soon as possible,” said Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader – Community Health and Safety.

Council also approved a motion to direct Administration to bring a report regarding options for a semi-permanent solution for the Stoney Point library facility.

 

