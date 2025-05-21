Tecumseh To See $2.6 Million To Upgrade Water Infrastructure

Tecumseh will see $2.6 million from the Ontario Government to replace over 1.75 kilometres of aging watermain along Centennial Drive and Woodridge Drive, including 13 new fire hydrants, upgraded water valves, service connections, and full restoration of affected roads and infrastructure.

“Our government is proud to invest in vital infrastructure that keeps communities like Tecumseh safe and thriving,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “This project will ensure residents have reliable access to clean drinking water and will help support future growth and development in our town. By working together with our federal and local partners, we are building stronger, healthier communities across Ontario.”

This project is part of a broader investment in water infrastructure across Ontario. In total, joint federal, provincial, and local funding will support 144 water projects in the province. The Government of Canada is contributing over $190.2 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, with Ontario providing more than $140.5 million, and local communities investing over $108.5 million.