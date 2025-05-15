Suspects Sought In Separate Bear Mace Attacks

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects following separate bear mace attacks.

Police say that just before 11:00pm on April 12th, 2025, two people were seated in a restaurant in the 100 block of University Avenue West when an unknown male entered the establishment, pulled out a can of bear mace, and sprayed it directly in both of their faces. The suspect then fled westbound on University Avenue West. The victims were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, with a slender build, blue eyes, and brown curly hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweater with the hood pulled over his head, a black mask covering the bottom half of his face, and black pants.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Then on April 23rd, 2025 around 9:00 pm, several youths were walking down the street in the area of University Avenue West and Victoria Avenue when a man made a comment to the group. A male youth then turned towards the victim and sprayed him with bear mace. The suspect then fled from the area on foot. The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late teens or early twenties, with curly black hair cut short on the sides. At the time of the incident, he wore a white sweatshirt, black pants, and a crossbody bag.

At this time, investigators do not believe these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.