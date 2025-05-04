Suspect Wanted After Assault At The Bridge Duty Free Shop

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault.

Police say that just after 2:00 pm Friday, they were called to the Duty Free Shop in the 700 block of Patricia Road for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with facial injuries. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned that the victim and the suspect became involved in a verbal altercation regarding the suspect allegedly stealing from the Duty Free Shop. The altercation escalated when the suspect threatened the victim and then punched him in the face before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 to 25 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark green sweatpants, a blue Nike sweater, a black puffer jacket, a black hat, sunglasses, and neon green shoes. He was also carrying a yellow reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.